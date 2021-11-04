Brunson, Doncic spark rally as Mavericks top Spurs, 109-108

San Antonio Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV (1) is defended by Dallas Mavericks' Reggie Bullock during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – Jalen Brunson had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Luka Donic had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks rallied past the San Antonio Spurs 109-108 on Wednesday night.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 23 points for Dallas.

Dejounte Murray scored 23 points and Devin Vassell had a season-high 21 for the Spurs, who have lost six of seven since a season-opening victory.

Brunson gave Dallas a 101-96 lead with 3 minutes remaining by scoring five points in 32 seconds, including a three-point play. After the Spurs closed to 103-102, Brunson hit a step-back, 13-foot jumper and two free throws in the final 30 seconds.

Lonnie Walker’s 3-pointer cut Dallas’ lead to 109-108 with 4.1 seconds. The Spurs regained possession with 2.7 seconds left, but an inbound pass from Keldon Johnson nearly sailed out of bounds. Murray tipped it in play while time expired.

Dallas clinched its three-game set against San Antonio, also defeating the visiting Spurs 104-99 on Oct. 28.

The Mavs were without Kristaps Porzingis and Maxi Kleber.

San Antonio was without starting center Jakob Poeltl, who missed the game due to the league’s health and safety protocols. There was no update given on his status.

The Spurs still managed to block 10 shots, one off their season high, without their leading rebounder and shot blocker. Poeltl’s absence was evident on the boards, though, as Dallas outrebounded San Antonio 64-47.

Doncic had five points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal in the first four minutes as the Mavs took an early 14-8 lead.

The Mavericks went on a 12-0 run over 2:15 in taking a 41-30 lead with 8:50 remaining in the first half. Boban Marjanovic and Hardaway combined for nine points in the run.

Vassell had 14 points in the first half, including back-to-back 3 pointers to rally the Spurs.

The lead swelled to 10 points before Brunson rallied the Mavericks. He had seven points, five rebounds and an assist in the third quarter.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Porzingis missed his fifth straight game with lower back tightness. Coach Jason Kidd said Porzingis is improving and he hopes the Mavs center will play Saturday against Boston. Kleber sat out with a strained left oblique. ... F Reggie Bullock did not play in the second half after sustaining a facial injury late in the second quarter. Bullock was holding his nose after getting hit in the face against a screen on defense. No foul was called. Bullock walked to the sideline but remained in the game to close the half.

Spurs: San Antonio closes its three-game season series against Dallas at home on Nov. 12. ... C Jock Landale did not play two days after becoming the first Spurs player since Jack Haley in 1995 with double-digit scoring in five minutes. Landale had 10 points Monday in a 131-118 loss at Indiana. ... Rookie Josh Primo returned to the Spurs after a brieft stint with the team’s G League affiliate in Austin. Primo only practiced with the team as Austin’s season-opener is Friday against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host Boston on Saturday.

Spurs: At Orlando on Friday.

