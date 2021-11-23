UIW flying high after conference title, set to host program’s first home playoff game

UIW's Cameron Ward surveys the field in the first quarter of the Cardinals' home game against Houston Baptist on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – While the success of UTSA’s undefeated football season has captured the city’s attention, the UIW Cardinals have flown a bit under the radar, but have reached some incredible heights of their own this year.

UIW is preparing for the university’s first home playoff game in program history this Saturday after a 9-2 regular season and a Southland Conference championship.

The Cardinals finished conference play 7-1 to win the league outright. The Cardinals also went unbeaten at home during the regular season.

On Tuesday, Cardinals head coach Eric Morris was named Southland Conference Coach of the Year and quarterback Cameron Ward was named SLC Offensive Player of the Year. Ward has led an explosive Cardinals offense and threw for 38 touchdowns this season and an average of 350 passing yards per game.

UIW will look to keep their own magical run alive this weekend when they host Stephen F. Austin at Benson Stadium at 2 p.m. Saturday in the first round of the FCS Playoffs. The Lumberjacks are 8-3 this season.

Fans interested in tickets can visit uiw.universitytickets.com. The game will also be shown on ESPN+.