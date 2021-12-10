INSIDE THE RING: Fight Night at the Wolff

Pro boxer Rick Medina prepares for his bout at Wolff Stadium Saturday and his fourth fight on 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – Boxing fans can witness some great fights in the month of December here in the Alamo City.

And the first event will be outdoors where fans can take advantage of this weekend’s winter weather.

On Saturday, TMB Promotions will host an outdoor boxing event at Nelson Wolff Stadium, the home of the San Antonio Missions. Headlining will be Lanier High School alum Rick Medina (11-0, 6 KOs) who will face Dallas native Oscar Mojica (12-5-1) in an 8-round featherweight bout.

Medina, also known as “El Castigo” is 3-0 in 2021 and looking forward to finishing the year with another victory. Saturday’s main event will be Medina’s first fight in San Antonio since 2019.

“El Castigo” found ways to fight last year as the pandemic canceled fights in the United States. Medina decided to stay active by going to Mexico to fight, where he won all three of his bouts.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the first fight is expected at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be bought by calling 210-449-5599 or 210-322-9974. Tickets will also be sold at the box office of Wolff Stadium and online at SAMissions.com.

