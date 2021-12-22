UTSA falls to San Diego State in Frisco Bowl despite starting off with a bang

UTSA wide receiver De'Corian Clark (88) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of the Frisco Bowl NCAA college football game against San Diego State, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

FRISCO, Texas – UTSA looked poised early on to win the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl, but they lost to San Diego State 38-24 Tuesday night.

UTSA started off with a bang scoring a touchdown on the opening drive. Quarterback Frank Harris found De’Corian Clark for a 12-yard touchdown and 7-0 lead. Clark’s defender slipped leaving him wide open. Clark had to leap high for the catch, tapping a foot down in bounds for the score.

The Roadrunners led 14-7 after the first quarter, but SDSU scored 17 straight points to go up 24-14 early in the third quarter and they would never trail again.

“Everybody is sad,” said Harris. “We didn’t get the job done. We will go watch the film and try to come back next year and win it.”

Under the leadership of Conference USA Coach of the Year Jeff Traylor, the Roadrunners were looking for their first bowl win in program history, but instead fell to 0-3 in bowl games.

“Obviously, we are frustrated,” said Traylor. “That’s a really good football team tonight (San Diego State). They played really well, and we are disappointed. Frustrated and disappointed is the best way to describe it.”

UTSA was without up to 25 players due to academics, COVID 19 protocols, flu, injury, and academics, but still, the Roadrunners were in this game.

UTSA caps off its best season in program history 12-2.

The Roadrunners will open the 2022 season on Sept. 3 when they host Houston at the Alamodome.

