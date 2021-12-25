Rams place OL Andrew Whitworth on reserve/COVID-19 list

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth is seen on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dec. 5, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Whitworth will make history on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 against the Arizona Cardinals as the first player in NFL history to start a game at his position at 40 years old. Whitworth, who celebrates his birthday Sunday, has been the cornerstone of Los Angeles offense during McVays half-decade in charge. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

(Mark J. Terrill, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)