San Antonio will be well-represented at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

SAN ANTONIO – At least four San Antonio-area football players have been invited to participate in the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Judson products Sincere McCormick and DeMarvin Leal. Steele alumnus JT Woods, and Wagner graduate Spencer Burford.

McCormick, a running back, who played college football for UTSA, skipped the Roadrunners bowl game in Frisco to focus on the NFL Draft. Now, he’ll get to show off his skills in an intense job interview. McCormick, who played three seasons for the Roadrunners, finished his UTSA career owning 20 school records, including career marks for rushing yards (3,929), rushing TDs (34), 100-yard rushing performances (18) and all-purpose yards (4,438).

First of all, I want to thank God for allowing me to be in this position and I want to thank my coaches @Coach_Griffin_ @CoachTraylor @UTSAAthletics for everything. This is truly a blessing and I can’t tell you how excited I am. #AGTG pic.twitter.com/oLvu5vdszG — Sincere McCormick (@yoboisin) January 27, 2022

After high school, Leal took his defensive line talents to Texas A&M and now, he’s a projected NFL first-round draft pick. Pro Football Focus has Leal No. 28 on its big board of top-32 overall prospect rankings, making Leal the highest interior defensive linemen coming out of college. He’s a gifted athlete for a 6-foot-4, 290 pounder, and finished his 3-year career in Aggieland with 13 sacks and 74 total tackles in 35 games played.

Ad

Woods, a senior safety from Baylor, burst onto the scene this year with six interceptions, which was tied for the most in the FBS. He had one interception in the Big 12 Championship game, a 21-6 win for the Bears. And he came up with two more interceptions in the Sugar Bowl to help Baylor defeat Ole Miss 21-7. Getting an NFL Scouting Combine invite is sweet for Woods.

“That’s huge. That’s where it is,” Woods told KSAT 12 Sports. “I remember as a kid my dad was a huge college football fan, so watching college football on a Saturday was a must for him. He’d always during combine week just sit and have the TV on. He always had the combine on, so watching the combine was a pretty big deal in my house. I’m very excited to be a part of that, and I can’t wait to get up there in Indy and showcase my talent.”

Burford, an offensive lineman, was a four-year starter at UTSA. He started 45 games at three different positions, with the most time spent at left tackle. He’s 6-foot-5, 295 pounds and was a 2021 First-Team All-Conference USA selection.

Ad

McCormick and Burford will join Tariq Woolen (Fort Worth, Texas) as the first Roadrunners to take part in the NFL Scouting Combine since Marcus Davenport in 2018 before he was selected 14th overall by the New Orleans Saints later that year.

The NFL Scouting Combine will be held March1-7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 28-30 in Las Vegas.