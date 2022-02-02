Scholar Athlete: Nathaniel Trevino, Central Catholic High School

Nathaniel Trevino of Central Catholic High School is selected the Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, January 30, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Nathaniel Trevino of Central Catholic High School.

Nathaniel is the team captain of both the varsity cross country and track teams. He’s also a four-year member and president of the band. He’s a member of the National Honor Society, was named Academic All-State two years in a row and was a state champion in cross country his senior year. He maintains a 3.89 GPA, plans to run cross country in college and major in Kinesiology.

Congrats to our latest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Nathaniel Trevino of Central Catholic High School! #KSATsports #KSATbgc @ButtonAthletics

READ MORE: https://t.co/2lBaaLTM2m pic.twitter.com/xsFTECG23T — KSAT 12 Sports (@InstantReplaySA) February 2, 2022

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“Most of them were this year competing. This year going to the state meet and winning the state meet was very overwhelming for me. The last past few years we slowly inched closer to state and we finally got it. Also for cross country we went to Corpus Christi, so after a hard race in the humidity we were able to go to the beach and play at the beach for a little bit.”

Ad

WHAT HAS SCHOOL BEEN LIKE DURING THE PANDEMIC?

“It’s been tough being online and being away from everyone, it was hard. At the same time, I knew I had my friends and my brothers just a click away. I also got to see everyone when meeting for cross country, we tried to stay safe and meet at different places so we can practice together.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Make a balance between athletics and school. For running, we have to constantly train everyday so you need to think what assignments you have to do, along with what training with my team and my brothers. Balance it out and make it even.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 18 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com