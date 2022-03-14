Scholar Athlete: Georgia Hemmett, Saint Mary’s Hall

Georgia Hemmett of Saint Mary's Hall is selected the Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, March 13, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Georgia Hemmett of Saint Mary’s Hall.

Georgia is a two-year captain and four-year member of the varsity soccer team. She’s also a four-year member of the varsity golf team and the sports council. She was named Second-Team All-District her junior year for soccer, was a member of the state champion TAPPS golf team in 2021 and was named Academic All-State. Georgia is a member of the National Honor Society, the National Charity League and is a school ambassador. Georgia performs community service through San Antonio Pets Alive, Haven for Hope and Symphony Belle. Georgia maintains a 3.8 GPA.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“We have this tradition where we go to Fredericksburg for a soccer tournament and we spend the day there. We walk the main street and shop, go to the Airport Diner, east some really good breakfast. We have a lot of traditions that we do throughout practice. It’s more of a family than a team. It’s been a really great past four years with them.”

Ad

WHAT WAS IT LIKE GOING THROUGH HIGH SCHOOL DURING THE PANDEMIC?

“It was definitely different. My junior year we had to wear masks while playing and that wasn’t fun but if it kept us on the field, it kept us on the field. We did what we had to do; we were fortunate enough to play all four years.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Get a planner, I love using a planner. I write everything down, it helps with time management and everything you have for the week.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 18 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com