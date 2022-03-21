Scholar Athlete: Maria-Salomé González

Maria-Salomé González of Providence High School is selected the Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, March 20, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Maria-Salomé González of Providence High School.

Maria-Salomé is a four-year member and co-captain of the Providence Dance Team where she was named TAPPS First-Team All-State and Academic All-State. She’s also a three-year member of both the varsity cross country and track teams and played one season on the varsity basketball team this year. She’s the senior class vice president, a member of the National Honor Society and is a student ambassador. Maria-Salomé maintains a 3.8 GPA, plans to attend Texas A&M University or Loyola University and major in political science with a minor in finance.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I’ve been on our dance team all four years and this year I’m co-captain with one of my bestfriends so that’s really fun. We get to lead our team together.”

WHAT WAS IT LIKE GOING THROUGH HIGH SCHOOL DURING THE PANDEMIC?

Ad

“My sophomore year was the hardest because that’s when the pandemic started. Those seniors on the dance team were really special to me and for us not to end the year together was really difficult. As time went on, everything got easier and you had more practice with policies and how to be safe at school. It became better.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“It’s difficult when you first get started but it gets easier when you have really good friends, teachers and coaches who are willing to work with you. The priority should always be school then athletics.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 18 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com