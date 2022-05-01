San Antonio area football players selected in 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas

(Jae C. Hong, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A logo of the 2022 NFL football draft is projected at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas, the day before the draft. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SAN ANTONIO – The 2022 NFL Draft wrapped up Saturday and a total of three San Antonio area football players were selected.

The first one off the board was Steele High School alumnus turned Baylor safety JT Woods. The Los Angeles Chargers drafted Woods in the third round (79th overall) Friday night.

🛫 LA



love,

HBK 💙 pic.twitter.com/YsdUHF8VoV — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) April 30, 2022

Nicknamed, “The Heartbreak Kid,” the Chargers clearly like the long and lean safety with outstanding speed and ball hawking skills. His nine interceptions since the start of the 2020 season are tied for the most in the FBS.

Five picks later in round three, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Judson High School great DeMarvin Leal (84th overall). The former 5-star recruit played three seasons at Texas A&M and declared for the NFL draft after his junior season.

Steelers defensive line coach Karl Dunbar attended the Aggies pro day and liked what he saw in Leal, a 6′4″ defensive end. Dunbar told Leal to expect the Steelers to draft him.

Ad

Saturday afternoon Wagner High School graduate Spencer Burford was the final San Antonio area player drafted. The San Francisco 49ers selected Burford in round four (134th overall).

Burford played in 45 career games for UTSA and drew 43 starts in his four-year career with the Roadrunners. He’s a versatile lineman starting at every position except for center during his time at UTSA. Burford became the third player in UTSA program history to be selected in the NFL Draft.

Former UTSA safety Tariq Woolen, from Fort Worth, was drafted in round five (153rd overall) by the Seattle Seahawks. That made him the fourth Roadrunner ever drafted in the NFL. Woolen joins Spencer Burford, Marcus Davenport and David Morgan II as Roadrunners drafted in the 11-year history of the program.

A handful of players from San Antonio or with an Alamo City connection received undrafted free agent deals or invitations to rookie minicamp.

Ad

Former UTSA star running back and Judson High School grad, Sincere McCormick got an invitation to attend the Seattle Seahawks upcoming rookie minicamp.

Stevens High School graduate and former Rice defensive lineman Elijah Garcia will join the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent.

Former UTSA Linebacker Clarence Hicks signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Another former UTSA linebacker Charles Wiley is heading to the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent.

And the Atlanta Falcons signed former UTSA tight end Leroy Watson to an undrafted deal.

The University of the Incarnate Word is sending two players to the NFL as undrafted rookies. Running back Kevin Brown received a rookie minicamp invite from the Baltimore Ravens and wide receiver Trevor Begue will take his skills to the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.