INSIDE THE RING: “Bam’s” title defense comes home to S.A.; Showtime returns to Alamodome too

SAN ANTONIO – For San Antonio’s boxing fans, Summer 2022 can’t get here soon enough.

It’s been announced through social media, and confirmed with DAZN representatives, that Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez will defend his world title here in San Antonio on Saturday, June 25 at the new Tech Port Arena. Rodriguez (15-0, 10 KOs) will face Thailand’s Wisaksil Wangek (50-5-1, 43 KOs), who is known as Rungvisai, in a 12-round super flyweight bout. This will be the first time “Bam” fights in his hometown in over four years.

Rodriguez defeated Carlos Cuadras on February 5 of this year to win the WBC World Super Flyweight Championship belt by unanimous decision. The victory made “Bam” the youngest current world champion in boxing today. It’s also the first title belt for Rodriguez since turning pro back in 2017.

HOMECOMING 🏆🖤 JUNE 25TH AND STILL 👑 pic.twitter.com/Xwnub4Pygk — Bam 🧑🏼‍🎤 (@210bam) April 26, 2022

“I’ve always said that me and my brother are going to bring the big fights back to San Antonio and this is just the start of it,” said Rodriguez through a press release. “We are so proud to be from this city and we get that love back from the people there so this will be a special night.”

“Jesse might be the youngest current world champion, but this is a fight where he can prove he already belongs with the very best in boxing,” said trainer Robert Garcia. “We have a lot of respect for Rungvisai, we know what he is capable of, and he is a great, great fighter but I also know what Jesse is capable. I have so much belief in him, and I know he is ready for this.”

There will be multiple title fights here in San Antonio on June 25. Julio Cesar Martinez (18-2, 14 KOs) will face McWilliams Arroyo (21-4, 16 KOs) for a second time in his career in a 12-round flyweight contest for Martinez’s WBC World Flyweight title. Also on the card is Murodjon Akhmadaliev (10-0, 7 KOs) who will defend his WBA and IBF World Super Bantamweight titles against Ronny Rios (33-3, 16 KOs). The fourth and final title fight will feature Chicago’s Jessica McCaskill who is 11-2 with 4 knockouts. The 37-year-old will defend her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO World Female Welterweight titles but her opponent has not been announced.

SHOWTIME AND PBC RETURN TO THE DOME

Pre-sale tickets for @markmagsayo_MMM vs @reyvargasbox on July 9th at @Alamodome will be available for pre-sale TOMORROW April 26th!



Visit https://t.co/dekrcnxxeX starting at 10am CT/8am PT and use code "PBCBOXING" for early access.#MagsayoVargas pic.twitter.com/WFelxQHV3q — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) April 26, 2022

On Saturday, July 9 the Philippines’ Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo will defend his WBC World Featherweight title against Mexico’s Rey Vargas in the Alamodome. Magsayo (24-0, 16 KOs) will make his first title defense against Vargas (35-0, 22 KOs) since winning his title earlier this year. Tickets are already on sale at the Alamodome Box Office and through TicketMaster.com.

The rest of the fights on this Showtime and Premier Boxing Champions card have yet to be announced.

