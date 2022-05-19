Missions strike history again with second combined no-hitter in three games.

The San Antonio Missions had their second combined no-hitter of the season on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

SAN ANTONIO – Same score, same successful pitching - just a different day at the Wolff.

The Missions wrapped up their series with the Arkansas Travelers on Sunday with four pitchers doing their part for the club’s first no-hitter this season.

After taking Monday off and winning their series opener against the Midland RockHounds Tuesday, four different pitchers participated in the team’s second no-hitter in four days. Wednesday’s no-hitter is the team’s 16th in franchise history.

Right-handed pitcher Ryan Lillie started for San Antonio and went four innings, striking out four batters and walking one. Michael Baez pitched the next two innings, striking out five batters and walking one. Baez, who missed last season due to Tommy John surgery and pitched for the Missions in 2018, earned the win Wednesday night.

Left-handed pitcher Osvaldo Hernandez came in to pitch the seventh and eighth innings while Mason Fox worked the ninth to secure the combined no-hitter.

The Missions offense did most of their damage in the second inning with the bases loaded. Esteury Ruiz knocked a line drive to center field, clearing the bases for a triple and putting San Antonio out in front with a 3-0 lead. The Missions added another run in the bottom of the sixth inning and went on to win 4-0, which was the same final score from Sundays no-hitter. Ruiz has reached base in all 35 games he’s played in this season.

Check out the final call from Wednesday’s game:

San Antonio has now won six of their last eight games including back-to-back wins against Midland. The Missions will continue their series with the RockHounds Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Wolff Stadium. Thursday will be Taco Bell Value Night featuring half-price tickets, parking and two dollar draft beer, sodas and hot dogs.

After Thursday’s game, the Missions will have three more home games against Midland before traveling to Frisco next week.

