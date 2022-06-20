Scholar Athlete: Aleena Bononcini, McCollum High School

Aleena Bononcini of McCollum High School is selected the Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, June 19, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Aleena Bononcini of McCollum High School.

Aleena is a four-year member of the varsity softball team. Aleena is the Senior Class Treasurer and a member of the National Honor Society and the Health Occupations of America. She’s been named Academic All-District three times and Second-Team All-District two years in a row. She also performs community service by collecting clothing and donating them to shelters. She maintains a 3.9 GPA and is ranked in the top 10 percent of her class. Aleena plans to attend Texas A&M University-San Antonio where she will major in Early Childhood Education.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“Making the playoffs would be my fondest memory of high school. I never had made the playoffs in any sport so that was a big deal.”

WHAT WAS IT LIKE GOING THROUGH HIGH SCHOOL DURING THE PANDEMIC?

“It was the longest four years of my life. With the sophomore year being cutoff due to the pandemic, it became the longest spring break ever. My senior year, my last year, was the “normal” year, the first normal year since my freshman year. It was a crazy, long four years.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Balancing academics and sports is really going to be really hard and challenging. If you focus on doing your work and studying and asking your teachers for help when you need it. You have to stay on top of your grades.”

