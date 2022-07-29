The Smiths in Cowboys Camp: Tyron and Tyler, building blocks of a stout offensive line

OXNARD, California – When you talk about the Cowboys offensive line you must be very specific when you ask about Smith. Is it Tyron or Tyler?

One is a eight-time Pro Bowler and a two-time first team All-Pro, while the other is a rookie, who was the Cowboys’ first overall pick this year.

“I feel in good shape coming into this year,” Tyron Smith, one of the best left tackles in the history of the game, said. “Especially now that I don’t have to deal with any injuries.”

Tyron is about to start his 12th season in the NFL, but he has been hampered by injuries to both his neck and back and has only played in 13 games the last two years.

“It’s frustrating always having to deal with the injury,” Smith said. “But you can’t get too frustrated. You have to stay in it. Lean on your trainers to get you back on the field quick.”

The last time Tyron played a complete season was 2015, a big reason why the Cowboys used their first draft selection on a player they believe can one day step in and take over at left tackle -- Tyler Smith.

Ad

“I can’t really say there’s pressure,” said Tyler, a 6 foot 5 inch, 324 pound 21-year-old rookie from Tulsa said. “I came here to play you know. I’m out here to compete and to get where I want to be.”

Where Tyler wants to be is in the starting lineup in his first year in the NFL, but in order to do that he will have to beat out veteran Connor McGovern at left guard.

“Jerry said it on the first day, never come under the impression that somebody isn’t after your job,” Smith said of the Cowboys owner. “It’s just healthy competition.”

In the meantime, Tyler Smith is not afraid of asking for help from Tyron Smith and getting Tyron’s reaction.

“As a young guy he has a couple of questions, but we also try and help him out as much as we can,” Tyron said.

With Tyron’s help and Tyler’s talent maybe one day he’s the Smith with a Hall of Fame career.