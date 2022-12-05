Scholar Athlete: Alana Steemer, Harlan High School

Alana Steemer of Harlan High School is selected the Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, December 4, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Alana Steemer of Harlan High School.

Alana is a member of the varsity volleyball team where she was named First-Team Academic All-District. She’s a member of the National Honor Society and the Math Honor Society Club. Alana also performs community service through Westover Hills Church by mentoring youth. She maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked in the top 13 percent of her class. Alana plans to play collegiate volleyball, earn her master’s degree and become a nurse practitoner in Pediatrics.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My fondest memory of high school is when the entire class of 2023 was standing outside, in the heat, taking our senior picture, it took forever, it was hilarious.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“It has to do with time management. If you just manage your time you can get everything done. You basically have to limit your distractions - that helps a lot.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My plans for after high school are to play volleyball at the collegiate level then get my master’s degree and become a labor and delivery nurse.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 19 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com