Scholar Athlete: Amya Miller-Singleton, Sam Houston High School

Amya Miller-Singleton of Sam Houston High School is selected the Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, January 15, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Amya Miller-Singleton of Sam Houston High School.

Amya is a four-year member of the varsity basketball team. She’s also a two-year member of varsity track. She performs community service by coaching a youth AAU basketball team. She maintains a 3.0 GPA and is ranked 24th in her class. Amya plans to attend college and major in Sports Management.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My best memory is getting 30 points against a 6A team. That was a big deal for me and it was my first year showing what I’m capable of.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“My advice is to build a connection with your teachers because if you don’t have that, they won’t be able to understand. Some teachers have never been athletes so they don’t understand how hard it is. Work in your free time because basketball takes up a lot of my time but in my free time I make sure I get things done.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I plan to go to college and major in Sports Management.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 19 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com