Frank Harris throws 4 TD passes in UTSA’s 41-27 victory over East Carolina

Associated Press

UTSA quarterback Frank Harris (0) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) (Michael Wyke, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Frank Harris threw for four touchdowns and UTSA defeated East Carolina 41-27 on Saturday to remain tied for the American Athletic Conference lead.

The Roadrunners (5-3, 4-0) won their 12th straight regular-season conference game, and 14th consecutive including the Conference USA championship games from the past two seasons. They are tied atop the AAC with No. 22 Tulsa and SMU.

A 36-yard pick-6 by Dontavius Nash gave ECU (1-7, 0-4) its only lead of the game late in the first quarter before the Roadrunners scored 17 second-quarter points, including Harris touchdown completions of 84 yards — a school record for the longest pass play — to Joshua Cephus and 7 yards to Oscar Cardenas.

Harris' final TD pass, a 43-yarder to Tykee Ogle-Kellogg made it 41-20 early in the fourth quarter.

Harris was 20-of-32 passing for 395 yards with an interception. Cephus had four catches for 183 yards including the 84-yard TD and Ogle-Kellogg had two TD receptions. Trey Moore had three sacks to give him a school-record 12 this season.

Alex Flinn was 23-of-43 passing for 225 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for the Pirates, and rushed for 53 more yards. Jaylen Johnson had 105 yards receiving with a touchdown.

UTSA outgained ECU 515-366.

