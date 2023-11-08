Sharks end record-tying 11-game skid to start season with 2-1 win over Flyers

San Jose Sharks center William Eklund (72) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The San Jose Sharks snapped an 11-game losing streak that tied for the longest skid to start the season in NHL history with a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

Anthony Duclair had a goal and an assist, Mackenzie Blackwood made 38 saves and William Eklund added a power-play goal as San Jose (1-10-1) won. The Sharks had allowed 10 goals in each of their last two games.

Joel Farabee scored for Philadelphia (5-7-1), which lost for the fifth time in its last six games despite out-shooting San Jose 39-19.

Samuel Ersson made 17 saves for the Flyers, who played without starting goaltender Carter Hart for a third straight game due to a mid-body injury. He remains day-to-day.

Philadelphia’s top center Sean Couturier returned to the lineup after missing two games with a lower-body injury, recording two shots.

Duclair scored his third goal of the year 1:43 into the first period to give San Jose an early lead.

Eklund made it 2-0 in the second, scoring his second goal of the season on a 4-on-3 power play.

Farabee answered with his sixth goal late in the second, beating Blackwood on a one-timer that the Sharks goalie nearly stopped. The play was reviewed and it was determined that the puck fully crossed the goal line.

Philadelphia went 0 for 4 on the power play. San Jose was 1 for 5.

Flyers: At Anaheim on Friday night.

Sharks: Host Edmonton on Thursday night, trying to snap an eight-game losing streak against the Oilers.

