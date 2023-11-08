UTSA’s final regular season football game receives national broadcast spot

(Michael Wyke, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

UTSA quarterback Frank Harris (0) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA football team will close out its first season in the American Athletic Conference with a nationally televised game.

The game against fellow AAC opponent Tulane will be televised on ABC and KSAT 12, according to a Monday announcement from the league.

The 2:30 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 24 will be in New Orleans at Yulman Stadium.

The Roadrunners and Green Wave are locked in a three-way tie with SMU for first place. All three teams are 5-0 in the conference.

Both teams have seen their respective share of conference championship glory.

Tulane, the defending AAC conference champion, beat the University of Central Florida last year.

UTSA is coming off back-to-back Conference USA titles.

The Roadrunners next two games, against Rice and South Florida, will be played at home in the Alamodome.

In observance of Military Appreciation, the Rice game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 11.

