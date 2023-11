SAN ANTONIO – Due to rain in the forecast, the San Antonio Spurs have postponed a fan fest and watch party at Frost Plaza that was scheduled for Sunday.

The event will now be held on Nov. 24, when the Silver and Black host the Golden State Warriors. The fan fest will begin at 6 p.m. with the game tipping off at 9 p.m. on a 40-foot outdoor screen.

Details on the Frost Plaza ribbon-cutting ceremony will be shared soon, team officials said.

