Can Victor Wembanyama break out of shooting slump against Sacramento?

The San Antonio Spurs enter Friday’s game against Sacramento on a six-game losing streak, and it’s probably not a coincidence that the losses have mounted while Victor Wembanyama is in the midst of a shooting slump.

Of course, it’s unfair to blame the team’s recent woes solely on Wembanyama, but the odds of breaking the losing skid against the Kings would be better if he could reverse a recent stretch of cold shooting.

In a loss to Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Wembanyama shot 26.7% from the field, making just four of 15 shots and missing all three of his attempts from 3-point range in finishing with just eight points.

It was the first time this season Wembanyama failed to reach double figures in scoring for a game and also marked the third time in the last five games that he shot less than 30% from the field.

One of the games where Wembanyama managed to shoot better than 30% wasn’t a good shooting performance either, given he shot 36.4% (8 of 22) on Sunday in a loss to Miami.

The only good shooting game in the last five for Wembanyama was when he scored 29 points on 12 of 21 shooting last Friday in a loss to Minnesota.

Wembanyama and the Spurs hope to break out of it against the Kings, who have been a subpar team defensively thus far.

Sacramento is 18th in the NBA in points allowed at 114.0 points per game and has allowed opponents to shoot 48.9% from the field, which is 25th in the league.

