UTSA to face Marshall at Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl on Dec. 19

Bowl game at 8 p.m. Dec. 19 at Toyota Stadium

Mary Rominger, KSAT Sports Anchor/Reporter

FILE - UTSA seniors pose for media prior to the start of the Roadrunners' game against UTEP at the Alamodome on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Adam B. Higgins, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The 8-and-4 UTSA football program learned its bowl fate Sunday afternoon.

The Roadrunners will face the Marshall Thundering Herd in the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, at Toyota Stadium.

UTSA played San Diego State, which at the time ranked 24th, in the Frisco Bowl in 2021 when the Aztecs won.

Marshall, a Sun Belt team, enters the game with a .500 record.

The Roadrunners wanted a bowl game in Texas, and they got it.

“More than anything, I’m just excited about how close it is to San Antonio because I know how our crowd travels,” said UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor. “What a great job they did getting to Tulane and giving us great support. They’ve done it all year. Tennessee, they were there. It doesn’t matter where we go -- those guys show up. I know the last time we were in Frisco, our crowd was incredible. I’m sure it will be even better this time around.”

This will be UTSA’s fourth straight bowl appearance.

