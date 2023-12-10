Tristan da Silva scores 22, Colorado pulls away from No. 15 Miami for 90-63 win at Barclays Center

Miami guard Matthew Cleveland looks to shoot the ball while being defended by Colorado forward Tristan da Silva (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NABC Brooklyn Showcase, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Jones)

NEW YORK – Tristan da Silva scored 16 of his 22 points during a decisive second half to help Colorado pull away from No. 15 Miami 90-63 on Sunday in an NABC Brooklyn Showcase game at Barclays Center.

KJ Simpson scored 20 points while Luke O’Brien scored all 13 of his points during the game-ending 47-17 run for Colorado (7-2). J’Vonne Hadley, Eddie Lampkin Jr. and Julian Hammond III all added 11 points apiece.

The Buffaloes won without star freshman guard Cody Williams, who is day-to-day with a wrist injury.

Matthew Cleveland scored 17 points, Norchad Omier had 12 points and Wooga Poplar added 11 points for Miami (7-2), which lost a homecoming for coach Jim Larranaga, who was born in the Bronx and graduated from Archbishop Molloy High School in Queens.

The Buffaloes held a trio of eight-point leads and never trailed in the first half, but Miami pulled within 37-36 by heading into the locker room on a 10-3 run fueled by Cleveland. The junior opened the surge with a 3-pointer and capped it with an old-fashioned 3-point play with fewer than two seconds left.

Nijel Pack opened the second half with a 3-pointer to give Miami its first lead. The Hurricanes went ahead 46-43 on a layup by Bensley Joseph with 15:46 left but Colorado scored on 10 of its next 12 possessions and took its first double-digit lead at 62-50 on a 3-pointer by O’Brien with 10:05 left.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: The Hurricanes’ interior defense continued to struggle, allowing Colorado to score 52 points in the paint.

Colorado: The Buffaloes, who entered Sunday ranked among the top 12 nationally in field-goal percentage, 3-point percentage and free-throw percentage, shot just 35% from beyond the arc (7 of 20) but made 70% of their 2-point field goals (30 of 43) while shooting 9 for 11 from the free-throw line.

UP NEXT

Miami: Hosts La Salle on Saturday.

Colorado: Hosts Northern Colorado on Friday.

