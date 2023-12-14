Logo for 2025 Men’s Final Four in San Antonio unveiled

NCAA Men's Final Four Logo for 2025 that will be held in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – The logo for the 2025 Men’s basketball Final Four that will be held in San Antonio was unveiled Thursday.

Executives from the NCAA and the San Antonio Local Organizing Committee (SALOC), along with community leaders unveiled the logo at a news conference at Arneson River Theatre.

With a retro-inspired color palette and influences of mission architecture, the logo represents San Antonio’s colorful, Fiesta-themed identity.

“The logo unveiling tips off 16 months of excitement as the city prepares for this marquee event,” added Elena Wells, SALOC Executive Director. “While the games are exciting, the Final Four brings more than just basketball. It includes events and community programs that represent the NCAA’s commitment to education, the student-athlete experience, and an amazing fan experience.”

The event will take place April 4-7, 2025, with the University of Incarnate Word and the University of Texas at San Antonio serving as host institutions.

The semifinal and final games will take place on April 5 and 7 at the Alamodome, marking the fifth time the games have been played in San Antonio.

“We are thrilled to bring the Men’s Final Four back to the city of San Antonio, which has a rich history of hosting the event and delivering a fantastic experience for everyone,” said Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of men’s basketball. “In 2025, San Antonio will be the center of the college basketball universe once again, providing lifetime memories for the four teams and their fans.”

The last time the event was held in San Antonio was in 2018 when attendance for the two games totaled 136,088. More than 200,000 people attended Final Four-related events and thousands of area children were impacted by youth programs hosted by the SALOC and NCAA.

“The collaboration between San Antonio and the NCAA continues to enrich our community,” said Pat Frost, SALOC Chairman. “Not only have these championships infused millions of dollars into the Alamo City, but they continue to elevate our city’s prominence on the national stage and provide countless opportunities for members of our community to reap the benefits that come with that spotlight.”

During the next 16 months, SALOC and NCAA will work with representatives from the City of San Antonio, San Antonio Sports, Visit San Antonio, San Antonio Police Department, public transportation, host institutions and host venues like the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, the Alamodome and Hemisfair to plan for a safe, inclusive, and thrilling time for locals and visitors alike during the Final Four and its ancillary events.

Wells said SALOC will seek more than 2,500 volunteers to help stage the 2025 Men’s Final Four and invited those interested to learn more at FinalFourSanAntonio.com

Basketball fans hoping to attend the Final Four games on April 5 and 7, 2025 can visit NCAA.com/MensFinalFour to apply for tickets and learn more about the low to no-cost ancillary events.