Richard Mendoza leaving Judson to become New Braunfels athletic director

New Braunfels ISD has found its new man in charge. Richard Mendoza will be leaving his current position as the principal of Judson High School to become New Braunfels ISD’s new Athletic Director this upcoming school year.

In his 25 years of educational experience, Mendoza has helped open several schools in the San Antonio area as well as being San Antonio Veterans Memorial’s first Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach, a position that he held from 2015 to 2021.

“Being offered the opportunity to lead the New Braunfels ISD Athletics Department is a humbling and exciting feeling,” Mendoza said. “I am honored and eager to begin working within a district rich in academic and athletic history, and I am fortunate to play a role in continuing to build a legacy as we grow into a bright future.”

“Coach Mendoza’s strong leadership from an academic and athletic background made him stand out throughout the entire interview process,” said NBISD Superintendent Dr. Laurelyn Arterbury. “His ability to lead as a principal, coach, and mentor throughout his career is a prime example of the exemplary leadership he possesses, and he will be a major asset to our school district and community.”

“My purpose as a leader in academic-based athletics is to have a positive impact on all of those who I encounter through active communication and collective responsibility,” Mendoza said. “It is my goal to enhance the overall academic-based athletic experience for the students, parents, and community of NBISD.”

Current NBISD Athletic Director Jim Streety, will be retiring after this school year. Streety was hired in 2014 and served as the first district-wide athletic director. Mendoza’s start date will be January 29. Streety and Mendoza will work together to ensure a smooth transition until Streety’s last day, June 30.