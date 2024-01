SAN ANTONIO – Every year since its inception in 2000, some of the nation’s best high school football seniors come together for the All-American Bowl at the Alamodome. This year, the lone San Antonio star to play in the game is former Veterans Memorial running back James Peoples who is committed to Ohio State.

This past season, Peoples rushed for over 1,000 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns, helping his fellow Veterans Memorial Patriots to the Area round of the UIL Playoffs.