Texas signs Steve Sarkisian to a 4-year contract extension

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Longhorns football program has had plenty of great coaches who have won plenty of big games. Still, this past season, Steve Sarkisian got the program back to being one game away from competing in a national championship, garnering some interest from other universities about him leaving Austin.

The powers that be at the University of Texas took action to ensure Sarkisian would stay around by signing him to a four-year contract extension on top of the three years left on his six-year contract, which would keep him as the head coach through the 2030 season.

Sarkisian’s original contract listed him as making around $6 million in 2023; this extension should bump him up to nearly $10 million a year, making him one of the highest-paid college coaches in the country.

Members of the University of Texas administration shared statements in a press release on how excited they are to have Sarkisian stay in Austin.

“Coach Sark is an incredible coach, a first-class person, and a tremendous leader of men,” Kevin Eltife, Chairman of the UT System Board of Regents said. “We knew he was the man for the job when we hired him three years ago, and the way he stuck to the plan he laid out for us, stayed the course in putting everything in place, and got our football program back among the best in the nation has been phenomenal. What a year it was in 2023, winning the final Big 12 Championship and taking us to the CFP for the first time, and we know the best is yet to come. Coach Sark has brought the pride and passion back in our program, we’re so fortunate to have him, and we’re looking forward to many more exciting years ahead.”

“What a great day it is to have Coach Sarkisian’s contract extended to 2030,” said Jay Hartzell, UT President. “He’s done a remarkable job rebuilding and taking our football program back to great heights in three short years. But the things that make me most proud are the leadership he’s brought and its impact on our student-athletes. This shows up in the culture he’s built in our program and the wonderful ways our student-athletes represent the University. We are competing at the highest level with class, dignity, and a Texas Fight that has been so fun to see Longhorn Nation embrace. Coach Sark is authentic, a man of great integrity, and a gifted developer of exceptional talent. I couldn’t be more grateful to have him as our coach.”

Sarkisian hopes to continue building on the program’s success over the past three years and shared how important it is to him to stay at the university, which feels like a destination rather than a stepping stone to something bigger.

“I said it when I came here three years ago, this is a dream job for me. It’s a destination job, and I’m fired up every day to be the head coach at The University of Texas,” Sarkisian said. “We’re thrilled with what we’ve been able to accomplish and proud of the culture we’ve built and the way our players have grown — on and off the field. But we’re just getting started. I’ve said it all along, we’ve been building this program for long term success. We’re here to chase greatness, win championships, and be one of the best in the nation year in and year out. And we’re so lucky to have an awesome group of players, a great staff, an unbelievably supportive administration, and the power of Longhorn Nation behind us to help us do that. I can’t thank CDC, President Hartzell and Chairman Eltife enough for their commitment to our mission from day one, and I’m grateful for their continued support.”