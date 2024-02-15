Kylian Mbappe has told PSG he will leave at the end of the season, AP source says

FILE - PSG's Kylian Mbappe looks on during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lens at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. Mbappe has told Paris Saint-Germain he will leave the club at the end of the season, it was reported on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

Kylian Mbappe has told Paris Saint-Germain he will leave the club at the end of the season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because Mbappe hasn’t made his decision public yet, said the French forward informed PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi on Thursday that he would not stay at the club when his contract expires.

The person said Mbappe — widely considered one of the best players in the world — did not tell the president which club he will join next.

Mbappe, who has consistently been linked with a move to Real Madrid, will be a free agent at the end of the campaign after seven years with PSG.

The France international informed the club last year that he would not trigger an extension to the contract he signed in 2021.

While Madrid seems like the most probable destination for Mbappe, his departure from PSG is likely to spark a bidding war between a host of other clubs eager to sign the former World Cup winner.

Mbappe has been at PSG since 2017 after signing from Monaco in a transfer worth a reported $190 million.

In 2021, PSG turned down a bid of $190 million from Real Madrid for the World Cup-winning forward, who went on to sign his current contract.

Mbappe will be the latest superstar player to leave the French club in recent times following the departures of Lionel Messi and Neymar last year.

Mbappe won five French league titles with PSG, but has so far failed to lead it to success in the Champions League.

He could still go out on a high by winning European club soccer’s biggest prize this season. He scored in PSG's 2-0 win on Wednesday over Real Sociedad in the first leg of the round of 16.

Mbappe’s decision brings an end to a drawn-out saga that has overshadowed his final year at the club.

PSG has already made moves to shift its focus over the past 12 months in light of the exits of Messi and Neymar.

PSG has been owned by Qatar Sports Investments since 2011 and dominated French soccer with some of the biggest names in the sport, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mbappe, Neymar and Messi. But it has begun to shift away from that model with signings like Randal Kolo Muani last year.

Mbappe has long been seen as a successor to Karim Benzema at Madrid, who left the Spanish giant for Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia last year.

___

