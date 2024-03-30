The Texas Rangers’ World Series rings are a sight to behold

(Gareth Patterson, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Texas Rangers fans showed up early to cheer on their team during the World Series championship festivities before a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, March 28, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Rangers are celebrating last year’s World Series-winning team in style.

Before they opened their 2024 regular season against the Chicago Cubs, their 2023 World Series championship banner was officially unfurled Thursday night inside Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

On the field, the Rangers paid an unofficial homage to last year’s club by staging a late-inning comeback to beat the Cubs 4-3 in 10 innings.

Following an off day on Friday, the Rangers are set to receive their World Series rings before Saturday’s game.

The Rangers’ official Twitter account gave their fans an early look at the rings on Saturday afternoon before the players will hold them in their hands Saturday night.

Rangers fans, you're not dreaming!



The 2023 World Series ring is here. 💍 pic.twitter.com/nS5j6KOoMT — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 30, 2024

Oh, how it sparkles. And oh, how it shines.

According to Dallas Morning News Rangers beat reporter Evan Grant, Texas’ championship rings are the first to have a reversible top.

The reversible ring top in action. First of its kind pic.twitter.com/2gdCzQTrSk — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) March 30, 2024

The rings were designed by Jason Arasheben, a jeweler based in Beverly Hills, California, who is also known professionally as Jason of Beverly Hills.

Arasheben’s phone has been ringing off the hook in recent years. He has been tabbed to design championship jewelry for such franchises as the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Las Vegas Golden Knights and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When the Nuggets had their championship ring ceremony last fall, Nugget players and fans alike gawked at some of the ring’s fancy details. One intricate detail included a part of the ring that changes its background color from white diamonds to blue sapphires, two of Denver’s primary team colors.

When it came down to designing the Rangers’ ring, Arasheben left no stone unturned.

Down to the details. 💍 pic.twitter.com/0hfKIdgKSY — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 30, 2024

There are plenty of insane notes that Arasheben worked into this piece of jewelry. The ring features 72 points of diamonds, which serves as a reminder of the Rangers’ first season in Arlington: 1972. Not to mention the 103 blue sapphires (103 combined regular season and postseason wins in 2023), 30 stones (one for every home run Texas hit during the postseason) and a replicate design of Globe Life Field’s rafters located under the ring’s 72 points of diamonds.

The most shocking detail is located just under the ring’s jewel-encrusted top.

The Texas Rangers unveiled each detail of their World Series championship rings on its social media platforms. (@Rangers on X/Twitter) (Texas Rangers on Twitter/X)

That’s right.

Arasheben created a space to properly acknowledge the Rangers’ impressive 11-0 road record during the 2023 playoffs against the (Tampa Bay) Rays, (Baltimore) Orioles, (Houston) Astros and (Arizona) Diamondbacks with replicated letters from those teams’ respective logos.

R. O. A. D.

If Arasheben set out to build another ring packed with layer after layer of intentional detail, then he did the job.