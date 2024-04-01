Scholar Athlete: Nick Hughes, Central Catholic High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Nick Hughes of Central Catholic High School.

Nick is the captain of the varsity football team where he’s a two-time All-State offensive lineman. He’s been named Academic All-State three years in a row and was selected for the San Antonio Sports High School All-Star Game. Nick’s also a two-time state champion for track and holds the school record for the discus. He’s accomplished 128 hours of community service and maintains a 4.08 grade point average. Nick will be playing collegiate football at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley where he will major in Mechanical Engineering.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My fondest memory from high school definitely has to be our back-to-back state titles as a track team.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“It’s definitely difficult but if you just work in the classroom, pay attention in the classroom, put in the work, it’s all going to come together and it’s going to be very easy to separate your school and athletics - athletics definitely comes second.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I’m going to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and play football there. I plan to major in Mechanical Engineering. I think its a great base work for my future and I think it’s a great field of study that I’m going to love. The football program is a brand new program, it’s going to be the future of college football and it’s going to be great.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“I want to say thank you to my parents for everything. Words can’t explain how thankful and grateful I am for everything they’ve done for me and provided for me.”

