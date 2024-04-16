Former Alamo Heights ace Forrest Whitley is joining the Astros

Houston Astros starting pitcher Forrest Whitley throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

In need of a fresh arm, the Houston Astros are calling up right-handed pitcher Forrest Whitley.

He takes the roster spot of Spencer Arrighetti, who was optioned to Triple A Sugar Land after Monday night’s game.

Whitley was once one of the top pitching prospects in baseball before numerous injuries slowed him down. He had Tommy John surgery in the spring of 2021.

The Astros drafted Whitley in the first round, with 17th overall selection, in the 2016 Major League Baseball draft.

During his senior year at Alamo Heights Whitley threw a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts. That season with the Mules, Whitley drew attention with a fastball that touched 96-97 miles per hour.

Whitley got a late start this season at Triple-A Sugar Land because of a finger injury but did return to make 3 appearances for the Space Cowboys. He went 1-0, pitching 3.0 innings, allowing 4 hits, 4 runs, 2 walks and 4 strikeouts with an ERA of 12.0.

His arsenal now consists of a heater in the upper 90s and a pair of breaking balls. Whitley is 26 and finally getting his call to the show.

The Astros entered Tuesday ranked 29th in MLB in ERA, which is second to last. Whitley is expected to be used as a reliever.