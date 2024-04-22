Scholar Athlete: Raeann De La Rosa, Southwest Legacy High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Raeann De La Rosa of Southwest Legacy High School.

Raeann is the captain and two-year member of the varsity tennis team. She’s been named First-Team All-District and was a member of the 2023 District Champion team. She’s received the Titan Warrior Award, has been a photographer the last four years and placed first in the ATPI state contest. Raeann maintains a 3.63 GPA and is ranked in the top 17 percent of her class. Raeann plans to attend college to major in Biochemistry and become a surgeon.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I think the team meetings and wherever I was with my team, just celebrate and go out, enjoy the wins and be together in the losses - just being able to be together.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Be proactive. Be on time, don’t get distracted, prioritize what you need to.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I plan to go to college and major in Biology. I would like to be a surgeon. I care for people and I wan to help them.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“I want to thank my parents. I’m very thankful for them. They have given me the opportunity to be in sports, made a lot of sacrifices and have gotten me to where I am today.”

