Tigres, Rayados to play Clásico Regio in San Antonio in October

One of the most intense rivalries in Monterrey, Mexico, is coming to San Antonio this fall for a highly anticipated match known as the Clásico Regio.

Tigres UANL and Club de Futbol Monterrey will battle inside the Alamodome in what is set to be one of the loudest soccer matches of the year.

Last year the match was played in Houston at Shell Energy Stadium in front of over 22,000 fans after tickets sold out in just a few days after the match was announced.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on Thursday, May 2, at 10 a.m. CDT for the fans who register on www.elclasicoregiousa.com starting on April 23. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 2, at 10 a.m. CDT on ticketmaster.com.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg and representatives of both teams held a press conference Tuesday morning to announce the match at the Alamodome while celebrating Fiesta San Antonio. The representatives from both teams were gifted commemorative medals to celebrate the occasion.

Monterrey, located about three hours south of Laredo, is one of San Antonio’s sister cities.