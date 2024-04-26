Will security concerns alter plans for opening ceremony on Seine River?

Plans for historic opening ceremony on Seine River still on... for now.
In its countdown to hosting the Summer Olympics for the first time since 1924, Paris has touted a first-of-its-kind opening ceremony where athletes will be paraded on boats along the Seine River instead of marching into a stadium.
Those plans are still in place, but there are concerns from the French government that they might have to be adjusted, according to the Associated Press.
Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron it’s possible that security worries could lead organizers to conduct a more traditional opening ceremony at Stade de France.
Macron said that there are “plan Bs and plan Cs” in place should any security risks be deemed too high.
With huge crowds and more than 100 world leaders expected to attend, it’s understandable why French officials are trying to as cautious possible.
Organizers insist plans for the opening ceremony to take place along the Seine are still in full swing, but it might be something to keep an eye on in the coming months.
Gabby Douglas set to start comeback
One of the more decorated gymnasts in American history is set to begin what would be an unprecedented comeback this weekend.
Gabby Douglas, a three-time Olympic gold medalist who won the all-around event at the 2012 London Olympics, is making a return to competition on Saturday at the American Classic in Katy, Texas.
It will be the first competition for Douglas since the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.
Now 28, Douglas will be defying a lot of odds if she eventually makes the U.S. squad for this summer’s Paris Olympics.
But Douglas has said she misses competing, and will give it a try. Saturday’s competition should be a good barometer of her chances of making the U.S. team.
Wrestling trials recap
The U.S. Olympic wrestling trials were held in State College, Pennsylvania, last weekend, with 13 wrestlers winning their weight classes and advancing to Paris.
There were five other weight classes where the U.S. hadn’t qualified a spot, and the five winners of those classes will have a chance to advance to Paris at a last-chance qualifying event in Turkey next month.
Among the notable highlights were:
- Aaron Brooks beat reigning Olympic gold medalist David Taylor to win the 86-kilogram weight class. Brooks actually beat Taylor twice in a row to qualify for Paris. Before losing to Brooks the first time, Taylor hadn’t lost to an American wrestler in seven years.
- Helen Maroulis became the first American women to qualify for three straight Olympics’ in the 57-kilogram weight class. Maroulis won the gold medal at the 2016 Games in Rio and the bronze medal in Tokyo.
- Kyle Snyder, a 28-year-old in the 97-kilogram class who won a gold medal in Rio and a silver in Tokyo, qualified for his third straight Olympics. He became the 11th American wrestler to achieve that feat.
- Parris will be in Paris. Mason Parris, who won a bronze medal in the heavyweight division at the world championships and wrestled collegiately at Michigan, qualified for his first Olympics.