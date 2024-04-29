Scholar Athlete: Katara Whitfield, Lytle High School

Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Katara Whitfield of Lytle High School.

Katara is a four-year member and co-captain of the varsity basketball team. She was also a varsity cheerleader for three years and was captain her junior year. She was named First-Team All-District two year years in a row, was Academic All-State and earned Lytle’s Heart and Hustle Award. Katara is the National Honor Society Treasurer and performs community service as a youth program referee and a youth cheerleading advisor. Katara maintains a 3.98 GPA and is ranked fourth in her class. Katara will attend the University of Texas in Austin and will major in Psychology.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“A memory I will have for the rest of my life is my junior year when both the men’s and women’s team went to Dallas for the Whataburger tournament.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“I think the most important thing is discipline. It’s not enough to know you have to carve out study time after practice. Your education comes first and you have to be organized.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I plan to attend the University of the Texas in Austin, major in Psychology. I would like to become a defense attorney. Ever since I was a kid, I’ve had an aspiration for helping others and I’ve had a strong passion for it.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“I want to thank Lori Wilson, she has completely changed my life the last four years. I would not be the person I am today without her. Thank you Coach Wilson, you are like a second mom to me.”

