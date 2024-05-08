San Antonio Missions hop on the Victor Wembanyama train with ‘Wemby Night’

Victor Wembanyama, a projected first round 2023 NBA draft prospect, throws the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

SAN ANTONIO – After a remarkable first year in the NBA, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama was unanimously voted Monday as the NBA’s KIA Rookie of the Year.

As a way to celebrate his accomplishment, the San Antonio Missions are hosting a “Wemby Night” on Wednesday, May 29 when they take on the Frisco RoughRiders.

We are hosting “Wemby Night” to celebrate the ROTY on May 29! 🏆

🎟️🍟Get a free outfield ticket & fries if your name is Victor/Victoria or you bring your French bulldog/poodle to Bark in the Park

🏀Win memorabilia throughout game

— San Antonio Missions Baseball (@missionsmilb) May 7, 2024

Fans who attend the game with the name Victor or Victoria will get one free outfield reserved ticket and one order of French fries when they come to the game.

If fans bring their pet poodle or French bulldog to the game, they, too, will receive a free ticket and an order of French fries.

Pieces of Victor Wembanayama memorabilia will be raffled off throughout the game while being part of the in-game entertainment.