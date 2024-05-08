89º
San Antonio Missions hop on the Victor Wembanyama train with ‘Wemby Night’

The team will be celebrating the newly-named NBA Rookie of the Year on May 29

Nick Mantas, KSAT 12 Sports Editor

Victor Wembanyama, a projected first round 2023 NBA draft prospect, throws the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (John Minchillo, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – After a remarkable first year in the NBA, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama was unanimously voted Monday as the NBA’s KIA Rookie of the Year.

As a way to celebrate his accomplishment, the San Antonio Missions are hosting a “Wemby Night” on Wednesday, May 29 when they take on the Frisco RoughRiders.

Fans who attend the game with the name Victor or Victoria will get one free outfield reserved ticket and one order of French fries when they come to the game.

If fans bring their pet poodle or French bulldog to the game, they, too, will receive a free ticket and an order of French fries.

Pieces of Victor Wembanayama memorabilia will be raffled off throughout the game while being part of the in-game entertainment.

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

