Scholar Athlete of the Week: Rylie Marafioto, MacArthur High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Rylie Marafioto of MacArthur High School.

Rylie’s a four-year member of the varsity tennis team. She’s been named First-Team All-District and Academic All-District four years in a row. She was named First-Team Academic All-State as a senior. Rylie also started a yearly free summer tennis camp for kids at MacArthur. She’s the Social Committee Chair of PALS, the Vice President of Mu Alpha Theta, the Treasurer of the National Honor Society and is a Student Ambassador. Rylie has been ranked number one in her class since she was a freshman. She maintains a 115.28 GPA and will attend the University of Notre Dame, where she will major in Accounting.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“Some of my fondest memories have been making it to Area these past two years with my team during our Fall season. Then, this previous summer, getting to coach my Power Play tennis camp with my teammates.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS ON HOW TO BALANCE ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS?

“Don’t be afraid to talk to your teachers. I know sometimes it can seem daunting, especially with a huge class but just make sure to be open, reach out and always ask for help.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I’m going to be attending the University of Notre Dame to major in Accounting. I do intend to be very active with the club tennis there.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“Thank you, to my friends and family, for always supporting me and backing up what I chose to do and for being there when I needed them.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 20 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com