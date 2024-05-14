Hurricanes score 4 in third period, rally to beat Rangers 4-1 in Game 5 to avoid elimination

New York Rangers center Jack Roslovic (96) skates with the puck past Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal in the first period during Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Monday, May 13, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK – Trailing by a goal with 20 minutes to go and their season on the line, the Carolina Hurricanes weren't discouraged. They knew they could turn the game around.

Jordan Staal and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored 3:06 apart early in the third period, and the Hurricanes got four goals in the period for a 4-1 win over the New York Rangers in Game 5 of the second-round playoff series on Monday night, staving off elimination for the second straight game.

“There was no panic, we understood what the situation was,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amoiur said. “It wasn't like we were dead. ... You were one shot away, and that's the way they approached it.”

Jordan Martinook and Martin Necas also scored in the Hurricanes' big third period, and Frederik Andersen — starting for the fourth time in five games in this series and ninth time in 10 games in the postseason — had 20 saves.

“No one was definitely hanging any heads,” Staal said, “We knew we had to have our best period, and we did. We're going to have another huge challenge going back home in a couple of days. ... We're fighting for our lives and the boys showed up and it showed.”

Jacob Trouba scored a short-handed goal and Igor Shesterkin stopped 24 shots for New York, which has lost two straight after taking a 3-0 series lead.

“One game at a time,” Rangers forward Chris Kreider said. “If you had told me it would be 3-2 against the second-best team in the league with an opportunity to close it out, that’s a pretty good spot to be in. We’ll just go down there and play better, be more detailed. Find a way to win.”

New York coach Peter Laviolette was also displeased with the result.

“Got some time here before the next game, but clearly we got do a lot of things better,” he said. “There were a lot of issues tonight. We'll go back and look at it and we'll try to correct those issues.”

Game 6 is Thursday night in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Hurricanes won despite going 0 for 3 on the power play to fall to 1 for 20 in this series while giving up a short-handed goal for the second time.

“We’re fighting for our lives every game,” Martinook said. “We gave ourselves a chance to play another game and hopefully give ourselves a chance to come back here (for a deciding Game 7).”

Staal tied it 1-1 at 3:33 as he got a pass from Dmitry Orlov, skated around one Rangers defender in the left circle, came in on Shesterkin and beat him with a backhanded shot that went around the leg of the sprawled goalie. It was Staal’s first goal of the playoffs.

“Just an incredible play by him,” Martinook said. “He was incredible tonight. Everybody jumped on his back. He led us for sure.”

Kuznetsov then gave the Hurricanes the lead as he knocked in the rebound of Brady Skjei's shot from the right side for his fourth of the postseason.

Martinook made it 3-1 just before the midpoint of the period. Necas sent a centering pass from the end boards, and the puck went off Jack Drury's stick to Martinook, and he quickly sent a shot that beat Shesterkin.

“He got a little piece of it and calmed it down, so I guess I got to thank him,” Martinook said with a smile.

The Rangers pulled Shesterkin for an extra skater with 3:44 to go, but Necas sent a long shot that went into the empty net 15 seconds later.

The Rangers got a power play when Orlov was called for roughing at 3:47 of the second period. Shortly after the penalty expired, New York's Jack Roslovic was whistled for tripping, putting Carolina's struggling power play on the advantage. However, it was the Rangers who broke through.

Trouba blocked a shot by Sebastian Aho, skated up the ice on 2-on-1 rush and fired a shot from the right circle that beat Andersen at 6:23. It was his first goal of the playoffs and the Rangers' fourth short-handed tally.

The Hurricanes got another power play at the midpoint of the period, but didn't get a shot on goal during the advantage. Shesterkin then denied Drury's point-blank try with 6 minutes to go in the second.

Carolina had a 10-9 advantage on shots on goal in a scoreless and fast-paced first period. Both teams had chances and the goalies had to make several nice saves.

Rangers rookie sensation Matt Rempe was back in the starting lineup after sitting out Games 3 and 4.

