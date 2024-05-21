Devers sets Red Sox record by homering in his 6th consecutive game

Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers celebrates with third base coach Kyle Hudson (84) after his two-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Taj Bradley during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 20, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Boston Rex Sox star Rafael Devers set a team record when he homered for the sixth consecutive game on Monday night at Tampa Bay.

Devers had shared the mark of five with Jimmie Foxx (1940), Ted Williams (1957), Dick Stuart (1963), George Scott (1977), Jose Canseco (1985) and Bobby Dalbec (2020). He is the first major leaguer to do it since the Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout had a seven-game streak from Sept. 4-12, 2022.

Recommended Videos

The Chicago Cubs' Michael Busch had a five-game home-run streak earlier this season.

Tampa Bay starter Taj Bradley struck out eight of his first nine batters entering the fourth, Devers was only the Boston batter to put the ball in play over the stretch, hitting a comeback groundout that Bradley deflected to second baseman Brandon Lowe.

After Jarren Duran had a leadoff triple in the fourth and scored on Wilyer Abreu's double, Devers connected on a opposite-field homer to left.

The homer was Devers' 10th of the season and extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB