San Antonio FC head coach Alen Marcina on adversity, team injuries

Nick Mantas chats with Marcina about state of the club at this point in the season.

Nick Mantas, KSAT 12 Sports Editor

SAN ANTONIO – After suffering its second loss in as many games, San Antonio FC is looking to regroup this weekend when it goes on the road to play Indy Eleven.

The club is currently in 8th place in the USL Championship’s Western Conference standings, but one win could catapult them to third place.

Marcina discussed the upcoming match against Indy and how the team has faced adversity in a season filled with injuries and player call-ups.

