San Antonio FC head coach Alen Marcina on adversity, team injuries

SAN ANTONIO – After suffering its second loss in as many games, San Antonio FC is looking to regroup this weekend when it goes on the road to play Indy Eleven.

The club is currently in 8th place in the USL Championship’s Western Conference standings, but one win could catapult them to third place.

Beautiful yet scorching morning here at the Star Soccer Complex as @SanAntonioFC prepares for its match with Indy Eleven on the road this Saturday. ⚽️☀️🥵 Don’t miss hearing from the team tonight on @ksatnews! #KSATsports #Defend210 pic.twitter.com/XfhXjcuKDL — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) June 13, 2024

When spending time with the team at practice this morning, KSAT Sports’ Nick Mantas went 1-on-1 with

San Antonio FC head coach Alen Marcina spoke with KSAT on Thursday.

Marcina discussed the upcoming match against Indy and how the team has faced adversity in a season filled with injuries and player call-ups.