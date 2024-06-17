Brennan’s Kingston Flemings tries out for U-17 USA basketball team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The talent level on basketball courts around San Antonio is well known, but for the second straight week, another high school basketball player has an opportunity to represent his country as part of Team USA.

William J. Brennan High School’s Kingston Flemings is currently trying out for the U.S. Under-17 Team at the U.S. Olympic Training Facility in Colorado Springs.

At the 0:17 mark, you'll see @Brennan_BBall's Kingston Flemmings (#20) who's trying out for the #TeamUSA Under-17 team at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. @K1ngFlemings has shown a lot of explosiveness during scrimmages according to sources. #KSATsports https://t.co/6CjGNImh80 — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) June 17, 2024

Flemings will compete to be selected as one of the 12 members of the U-17 Team, which will be announced shortly before the team heads to Istanbul, Turkey, to compete in the 2024 FIBA U17 Men’s World Cup from June 29 to July 7.

On Monday, USA Basketball announced Flemings as one of the 19 finalists for the U-17 men’s team.

Each of the finalists has USA Basketball experience from national team competitions, training camps, or minicamps.

The USA Basketball Men’s Developmental National Team Committee will evaluate and then select the 12-man roster.

This will be the seventh year of the FIBA Men’s U17 World Cup, which will feature 16 teams in a single-elimination tournament-style schedule of group play.

When the team arrives in Istanbul, their schedule is going to be packed, taking on France on June 29 at 10:30 a.m. EST and then facing Guinea at 8 a.m. EST on June 30. Team USA’s group play will conclude on July 2 against China at 5:30 a.m. EST.

The KSAT 12 Sports Team will keep you updated if Flemings has made the team and his progress by aiming to represent the USA on a basketball court.