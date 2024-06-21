‘We really are his final roster’: San Antonio Warriors dedicate title run to the team’s late founder, coach

SAN ANTONIO – In 2004, Glen White began building what has now become the winningest semi-professional football team in Texas history — the San Antonio Warriors of the Big Southern Football League.

When White died of liver cancer during this year’s preseason, he left behind a profound legacy and a team ready to win now.

“The loss of Coach White has been hard on everybody, especially the ones that have been here for a while, but we’re doing it for him this season,” Warriors quarterback and Roosevelt graduate Roderick Owens said.

“We really are his final roster,” Warriors middle linebacker John Mason said. “He handpicked everyone that’s here right now.”

“Coach White was a Green Beret, and so, a lot of the values and things that were instilled in us that we try to hold true to are all military: discipline, loyalty, leadership, duty, respect. Things like that,” Warriors general manager and defensive coordinator Kenneth Silvio said. “It’s our goal to maintain that standard. This is our 20th year. We are the winningest team in Texas history. I think our record right now is, like, 208 wins and 55 losses. I think it’s like an 80% win ratio (79.0%), so he definitely taught a lot of us how to play hard-nosed Warrior football.”

White’s winning recipe landed the Warriors a spot in the BSFL Minor Professional Football League Championship where they’ll face the Texas Red Raiders.

The Red Raiders, who are based in Houston, are also heading into the matchup as the two-time defending champions.

“We’re going to bring that trophy home, and they’re going to know San Antonio is serious on every level,” Owens said.

The championship game starts at 7 p.m. on June 29 at Ganado Indian Stadium in Ganado, Texas.