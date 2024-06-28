US track and field trials has surprise failures

Athing Mu is in last place after falling in the women's 800-meter final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Monday, June 24, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

We are 28 days from the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, which will be held on July 26. Each Friday from now until the torch is lit in Paris come back for a weekly update on all things Olympics, whether they are regarding the Paris games or future Olympics.

Athing Mu, Christian Coleman among those not to qualify for Paris

The U.S. Olympic track and field trials have produced the typical standout performances over the past week. Unfortunately, there were also some failures that will prevent gold medal contenders from appearing in Paris in their events.

The most notable was defending 800 meter women’s Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu, who got tangled in a pack of runners during the finals of that race, fell to the ground and ultimately finished out of the top 3.

A protest by Mu was ultimately denied by USA Track and Field.

In addition to Mu, Christian Coleman, the 2019 world champion in the 100 meters and expected contender in that event, failed to qualify for the U.S. team after finishing fourth.

Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek and Fred Kerley were the sprinters who did qualify for the U.S. in the 100 meters.

Two other athletes with past success who had eyes on Paris, 2022 women’s hammer throw world champion Brooke Andersen and 2023 women’s discus world champion Laulauga Tausaga-Collins, also failed to qualify in their events.

Caeleb Dressel shows he still has it at swim trials

Evidently, the demise of Caeleb Dressel was exaggerated.

The U.S. swimming star of the Tokyo games who won five gold medals there, Dressel finished first in the 50 freestyle at the U.S. swimming trials last week and will defend his gold medal in that event in Paris.

The performance came after Dressel failed to qualify in the 100 meter freestyle, but he likely will be on the relay team for that event.

U.S. golf teams announced

The men’s and women’s Olympic golf teams for the U.S. are set, with four men and three women players headed to Paris.

The men’s team will be comprised of Scottie Scheffler, defending gold medalist Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa.

The women’s team will feature defending golf medalist Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang.

The competition will take place at Le Golf National, the same site as the 2018 Ryder Cup.

