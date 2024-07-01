When do the Olympics actually start?

FIFA Chief of Global Soccer Development Arsene Wenger attends the draw for the Paris 2024 Olympic Soccer tournaments, Wednesday, March 20, 2024 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

We are now weeks — not months or years— from the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris from starting.

But what is actually the first day that the Games start? It’s actually not July 26, the day of the opening ceremony down the Seine River.

Technically, the Olympics will start two days prior on July 24 when the soccer competition kicks off. There will be a full slate of games in the men’s competition, including the U.S. playing host France.

The women’s competition will kick off the next day. Soccer has traditionally started before the opening ceremony so games can be spaced out to give players adequate rest during the Olympics.

