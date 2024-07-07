Spurs video coordinator Kenny Trevino gets break as team’s summer league head coach

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs fans have had to learn a lot of new names and faces over the last handful of years.

While San Antonio’s new summer league head coach might be new to most fans, Kenny Trevino is far from a newbie within the organization.

Recommended Videos

The Spurs tabbed Trevino, the team’s 31-year-old video coordinator, to lead the summer squad, beginning Saturday night in Sacramento.

According to a Facebook page that appears to belong to Trevino, he was born in Laredo, went to Alexander High School, attended the University of Texas at San Antonio and graduated with a kinesiology degree.

Trevino’s career with the team dates back to 2012 when he joined as a ball boy, the organization said in a news release.

Trevino was elevated to assistant equipment manager beginning with the 2016-17 season. He also worked in San Antonio’s video room until 2019.

During his last year as an assistant equipment manager, San Antonio’s G League affiliate — the Austin Spurs — brought Trevino along as a coaching assistant, according to his LinkedIn page.

The organization was thrilled with his contributions on the bench, which prompted the Austin Spurs to bring him on as an assistant coach in Jan. 2021.

Trevino later earned the job of San Antonio’s assistant video coordinator in 2022 before he was elevated to head video coordinator in 2023.

“You do have goals. Everybody has goals. One of mine is to be a head coach someday, but all I’m worried about right now is being the head video coordinator,” Trevino said during media availability earlier this week. “That’s my role. When I think about my journey, and what I’ve gone through, I’ve thought of it as a very linear process. ‘I’m going to do this. Then, I’m going to do this.’ And I didn’t think that I would zig and zag my way to get to where I’m at.

“Yeah, sure, one day, I do want to be a head coach, but I’m focused on right now being the best head video coordinator I can be.”

Now, he’ll have to draw up plays, make critical substitutions and manage timeouts over the next two weeks in Sacramento and Las Vegas.

More Summer League Spurs coverage on KSAT: