San Antonio Spurs announce preliminary seven-game Summer League schedule

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, center, speaks with teammates during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

SAN ANTONIO – For San Antonio fans experiencing NBA withdrawals, prepare yourselves for a fresh Spurs fix later this week.

The NBA released its Summer League schedule which includes not one but two stops to see the newest Spurs take the floor. While the Spurs’ official NBA Summer League roster has yet to be announced, it is expected that No. 4 overall pick Stephon Castle and No. 48 overall pick Harrison Ingram are likely candidates to make the squad.

Recommended Videos

The status of point guard Juan Nunez, the No. 36 pick, is also uncertain as he remains in Spain with the country’s national team. Nunez did not attend Saturday’s news conference when Castle and Ingram met with reporters in San Antonio.

The Spurs tip off their three-game stay in the Sacramento, California Classic at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets on NBA TV. San Antonio will then face the hosting Kings at 9 p.m. on July 7 on ESPN2 before squaring off against the Chinese national team at 7 p.m. on July 9 on NBA TV.

San Antonio will then make the trek east to Las Vegas for the NBA 2K25 Summer League. The Spurs will play four games over seven days, beginning at 8 p.m. on July 13 on ESPN2. Castle and the Spurs will likely face his former UConn teammate Donovan Clingan and the Portland Trail Blazers.

The following day, July 14, San Antonio will do battle with 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick Zaccharie Risacher and the Atlanta Hawks. That game will tip at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

NBA TV will broadcast the Spurs’ last two guaranteed Summer League games against the New Orleans Pelicans (9:30 p.m. on July 16) and the Philadelphia 76ers (7:30 p.m. on July 19).

Depending on winning percentage through its first four games, San Antonio could advance into the Summer League playoff bracket. If the Spurs do not advance, they will have one final Summer League game on either July 20 or July 21.

More San Antonio Spurs coverage on KSAT: