WATCH: San Antonio Spurs officially introduce their 2024 NBA Draft picks

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs unveiled their newest additions to the city on Saturday morning.

The team entered this week’s NBA Draft with four draft picks, including the No. 4 and No. 8 overall selections.

With their first pick, the Spurs selected 6-foot-6 guard Stephon Castle out of Connecticut. As a freshman, Castle helped the Huskies and head coach Dan Hurley win the program’s second NCAA Championship in as many years.

Four picks later, San Antonio drafted Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham and promptly traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a first-round draft swap due in 2030 and another first-round pick in 2031.

On the first-ever Day 2 of the draft, the Spurs swapped the No. 35 overall pick — Kansas small forward Johnny Furphy — to the Indiana Pacers for the No. 36 pick, who became Spain point guard Juan Nunez.

Nunez, who was not in attendance on Saturday, is a 6-foot-4 point guard. He is also a member of Spain’s national team. The Spurs reportedly also received cash considerations from the Pacers.

Later in the draft, San Antonio selected University of North Carolina forward Harrison Ingram with the No. 48 overall selection.

Ingram, a Dallas native, endeared himself to the media Saturday when he said he wasn’t much of a Dallas Mavericks fan but is a “diehard” Dallas Cowboys fan.

The second-round pick averaged 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds while also connected on 38.5% of his 3-pointers in his only Tar Heels season.

Ingram spent his first two college seasons at Stanford. He started 98 out of 102 games in college.

