Former UTSA Roadrunner signs two-way contract with Atlanta Hawks

UTSA alum Keaton Wallace has morphed into an Atlanta Hawk

Nick Mantas, KSAT 12 Sports Editor

UTSA's Keaton Wallace playing defense during practice in 2020. (Photographer, Mark Mendez) (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The NBA offseason brings about many new changes and new faces to the league.

Former University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) Roadrunner Keaton Wallace has found some new wings after signing a two-way contract with the Atlanta Hawks and the team’s G-League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.

After going underrated in 2021, Wallace played two seasons for the Agua Caliente Clippers, the G-League affiliate of the Los Angeles Clippers.

In August of 2023, Wallace signed with the College Park Skyhawks, where he regularly took flight over defenders and slammed home dunks, as seen below.

Wallace played on the Atlanta Hawks summer league team, averaging 8 points, 3 rebounds, and 5 assists in the two games he played.

Wallace will split time between the Hawks and the Skyhawks this season, depending on the need for the NBA roster throughout the year.

