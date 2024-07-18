San Antonio Brahmas select former UTSA wide receiver Joshua Cephus in UFL College Draft

UTSA wide receiver Joshua Cephus (2) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

For former University of Texas at San Antonio wide receiver Joshua Cephus, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in April, the Brahmas now own the rights to him if he were to get cut or released.

The United Football League (UFL) selects college players in its UFL College Draft to own the rights of the players if other opportunities don’t pan out.

With our final pick in the 2024 UFL College Draft, we have selected WR Joshua Cephus from UTSA 👏 pic.twitter.com/eSlcFRVbxc — San Antonio Brahmas (@XFLBrahmas) July 17, 2024

Cephus, a native of the Houston area, isn’t alone among those who have a Texas connection in the 2024 Brahmas draft class. First-round draft pick Gabe Hall played college at Baylor University, second-round draft pick Gabriel Murphy started his college career at the University of North Texas before transferring to UCLA, and former Utah Utes cornerback Miles Battle is also originally from the Houston area.

Our complete 2024 UFL College Draft Recap 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VD7vLxU8Nl — San Antonio Brahmas (@XFLBrahmas) July 17, 2024

The list includes all current NFL players who have the opportunity to join the Brahmas if their NFL opportunities don’t work out.

All players who sign a UFL contract will still hold an NFL tryout and will be able to leave the UFL if an NFL team wishes to sign that player.

Cephus and the rest of the Jaguars rookies will report to training camp on July 19, with the rest of the team reporting on July 23.

KSAT 12 Sports will continue to monitor local athletes competing in the NFL.