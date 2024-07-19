89º
Sports

Smithson Valley alumnus Trey Moore lands on All-SEC football team

Moore is among 13 Texas Longhorns to make preseason All-SEC football teams

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

Tags: Smithson Valley, Texas Longhorns, SEC
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: A Texas Longhorns helmet is seen on the field before the Valero Alamo Bowl against the Colorado Buffaloes at the Alamodome on December 29, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) (Tim Warner, 2020 Getty Images)

Texas Longhorns linebacker Trey Moore was selected to the 2024 SEC preseason third-team as voted on by the league’s media members at SEC Media Days.

The UTSA transfer is one of 13 Longhorns to make the preseason All-SEC football teams.

Out of Smithson Valley High School, Moore was a key addition for Texas through the transfer portal. When speaking at the Touchdown Club of Houston in May, head coach Steve Sarkisian had some notable praise for outside linebacker.

“(Trey Moore) is going to be a real problem. He’s going to be a guy to watch this fall,” Sarkisian said.

During his three-seasons with the Roadrunners, Moore racked up 105 total tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, 22 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 10 passes defensed and 1 interception. His final season in 2023-24 really put him on the map when he broke out with 14 sacks, third-most in the FBS while earning American Athletic Conference defense player of the year honors.

As a team, the Longhorns were picked to finish second behind preseason favorite Georgia and ahead of third-place pick Alabama.

